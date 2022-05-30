Construction begins on Lithgow MRI facility following delays

Originally slated for late 2021, early preparations are being completed on the construction of an MRI facility at Lithgow Hospital.
The $4 million state of the art facility will bring the much needed and anticipated service to the Lithgow and Blue Mountains area.
"Designed in consultation with health staff, the new service at Lithgow Hospital will also include a new staff station, patient waiting area, change rooms and bathrooms, which is being constructed at the southern end of the hospital to maximise space." Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole said.
The facility aim to significantly reduce required travel by locals in need of an MRI. Locals currently need to travel to Bathurst or Penrith to access MRI services. "The MRI service will be a tremendous boost to our ability to offer high-quality health services locally," Lithgow Hospital General Manager, Bronwyn Boyling said.
"We're incredibly excited to offer this new service. The technology allows us to take detailed images of organs and tissues within the human body."
The MRI area will be located in an area of the hospital that is complementary to existing medical imaging facilities. "This location ensures the MRI is well located to other medical imaging and clinical services the community can already access at the hospital. It will improve community access to this important care on site at hospital, helping minimise any delays," Minister for Regional Health, Bonnie Taylor said.
Lithgow received its MRI licence from the federal government in early 2019. Since then, the completion of facility has been a source of concern owing to the time it has taken to begin construction.
"The functioning MRI department must be finalised by the end of the year and we are already in March so I'm getting worried because this was announced in April 2019 so I thought we would be closer to being done and dusted," then Councillor, Wayne McAndrew said in 2020.
The construction of the facility is a part of a $10.8 billion investment in health infrastructure over the next four years by the state government.
Construction of the facility is scheduled for completion in the second half of the year.
