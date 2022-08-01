Lithgow is set to have wet weather in the first week of August, with near 30 millimetres of rain on the radar by Friday, July 5.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Lithgow has a 95 per cent chance of showers Monday, before a slight respite on Tuesday and Wednesday, before 10-20mm on Thursday and 8mm on Friday.
It's expected the rain will ease off on the weekend with a 30 per cent chance of Lithgow receiving 0.4mm on Saturday and a 30 per cent chance of 0.2mm on Sunday.
It's unlikely that snow will call in the Central West region too, with the minimum temperatures unlikely to drop below freezing throughout the week.
