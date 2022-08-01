Lithgow Mercury
Weather

Early forecast indicating Lithgow could be hit by almost 30mm of rain this week

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated August 1 2022 - 12:34am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lithgow's Lake Lyell pictured on July 25, 2022. Picture: Reidun Berntsen

Lithgow is set to have wet weather in the first week of August, with near 30 millimetres of rain on the radar by Friday, July 5.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.