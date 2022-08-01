Lithgow Mercury
Our Business

Lite Corp to expand their venture and create 10 full-time jobs for the Lithgow area

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
August 1 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Acting Premier and Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole and Acting Business Manager Matthew Dorhauer address employees of Lite Corp. Photo: Reidun Berntsen

Lithgow manufacturing business, Lite Corp are set to expand their venture and create 10 full-time jobs for the area.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.