Lithgow manufacturing business, Lite Corp are set to expand their venture and create 10 full-time jobs for the area.
Lite Corp received a NSW government grant of $196,087 as part of the job creation fund project.
The grant, along with investment from the business, will contribute to the expansion and creation of jobs.
"It's a fairly monumental and special day for us. We're a very small, family-owned business. You don't have something like this happen every day in the business," Acting business manager, Matthew Dorhauer said.
"These funds will enable us to expand our operation through the purchase of additional machinery and in turn create new roles for workers to operate them."
According to Acting Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole, Lite Corp which makes honeycomb cardboard for packaging, printing and construction is a key local employer.
"Small businesses like Lite Corp actually employ locals, they ensure that locals are actually getting an income to be able to support their families here in their local area," Mr Toole said.
The local business has been in operation since 2015 when it was originally a garden shed wholesaler.
"It was a good business. However, one day the opportunity came along for our directors to get involved in this industry through the purchase of a fairly old rickety machine. They decided to take a punt on it," Mr Dorhauer said.
"We're proud of where we're at. Regarding the future, really that's where I wanted to end up. We have some really, really exciting plans for the next few years."
