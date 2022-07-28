This weekend provides an opportunity for the Lithgow community to celebrate the participation of local women across the game of rugby league.
Whether as administrators, trainers, coaches, referees and in other support roles or players - both at the community sport and professional level - they are to be celebrated.
Take time this weekend to reflect on the fact that our local match days at junior and senior levels would never be the success they are without the women in our local clubs, the Lithgow Storm JRLFC and the Lithgow Workies Wolves RLFC.
Take a bow, ladies; everyone thanks you for your work.
For information regarding upcoming games, head to the respective club Facebook pages.
