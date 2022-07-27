The rain continues to impact on the fields at the Lithgow Golf Club with the ban on golf carts continuing and judging by the soggy state of the fairways, golfers that can't walk the 18 holes will be hoping for a stretch of dry weather so as they can again take part in the competitions.
A big shout out goes to the green staff who have been battling Mother Nature for many months and it is a credit to them of the condition that they have presented the greens which are running superbly.
Saturday's event (July 23) was a versus par and after the rain wiped out a number of the early morning golfers, it stopped around 9am and those that played after that were treated to a nice day, although still very wet underfoot.
The winner with a remarkable +3 was the club champion Brock Egan who had no trouble with the heavy conditions.
While the majority of the field struggled with only three golfers breaking their handicap, Egan reveled in the tough conditions shooting a brilliant round that featured six birdies.
Playing off a handicap of +2, he played the front nine in 35 strokes and then came home in a scintillating 32 for a great round of 67.
Runner up was Jeff Geddes who came home strongly over the latter part of his round to count out Paul Bosman after both finished with a score of +1.
Along with Bosman, voucher winners were Don Lovett, Paul Stewart and Steve Hall.
Nearest to the pins went to Tony Oldfield (2), Don Farnsworth, Chris Keller and Brock Egan.
The Lithgow vets competition was held on Monday, July 18 with the winner being John Bird who counted out Steve McCann after both finished on 33 points.
Vouchers went to Carlos Garibotto, Al Mostyn, Brian Quick, Paul Bailey and Kev Hughes.
It was a good week for Jeff Geddes who along with his runner up on Saturday took out the Wednesday nine hole competition (July 20).
Geddes finished with 20 points with Glenn Piggott counting out Ron Phelan after both carded 18 points.
Vouchers went to Rob George, Paul Bailey, Kev Hughes and Brian Bourke.
