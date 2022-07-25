When Todd Bulkeley is behind the wheel of his red Datsun 1600 SSS Coupe he's just as quick everyone else on the race track.
It's not until he swings his door open that you'll find him driving his pride and joy with modified hand controls.
A non-motorsport related accident left the 43-year-old paraplegic in February 1999 but that doesn't stop Bulkeley from pursuing his passions.
"There's no judgement [when driving], we're all the same out there," Bulkeley said.
"... to see who's the fastest and who has the most reliable car."
The Lithgow born and bred racer was diagnosed with stage four cancer in September 2021 which has given him more incentive to live his motorsport dreams.
"When I got diagnosed with cancer it was like let's do this, let's race," he said.
Bulkeley has always been a rev-head and often spent time tinkering on cars in the shed with his brother.
He owns five cars; three Datsun 1600s, two sedans and a Holden LJ Torana all of which are street legal.
He imported his red Datsun from Japan in 2002 which was modified at a smash repairer in Orange, NSW and finished in the top 20 at Summernats in 2016.
"We bought the car home after that, had a few little problems and I sort of lost interest in it," he said.
"It practically sat in the shed and did nothing for about four-and-a-half years."
But since facing ill-health, Bulkeley had been getting ready to race at Sydney Motorsport Park with Roll Racing Sydney and he wasn't prepared to let anything stop him, not even being in hospital.
"I'd been really crook the week before, I spent the whole week in hospital and I was discharged at 12pm on the Friday," he said.
"I left the hospital, my brother came around and we strapped the car to the trailer and drove down to the racetrack and raced it all night."
The adrenaline was pumping for Bulkeley who finished second on the night and said his result was a nice surprise.
"I couldn't believe it, it was absolutely unreal," he said.
"My car performed perfectly all night, it didn't stop, it didn't miss a beat."
Bulkeley said his love for motorsport was a cross between the comradeship and the racing.
"I love going down and racing, it's absolute fun and being with my mates ... I love racing with the boys and I love beating them too," he said.
"I've been racing every time I get the chance and now that I'm crook it's going to happen a hell of a lot more."
Bulkeley wanted to thank his family and friends for their support in helping him achieve his dreams.
"I couldn't do it without the support of my friends and especially my wife and my two kids," he said.
