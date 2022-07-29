Lithgow residents travelling to Sydney on Bells Line of Road will face more disruption from this Monday - though it won't be as a result of the recent severe rain in the Blue Mountains.
Transport for NSW says there will be changed traffic conditions at Mount Tomah and Kurrajong Heights during "routine maintenance" of stormwater drains from August 1.
It says the changes will include single lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 40 kilometres an hour in place during work hours.
"These temporary changes may affect travel times," a Transport for NSW traffic alert said.
It follows the closure of a section of the eastbound lane of Bells Line near Berambing until further notice to allow for "geotechnical investigations related to recent severe weather".
In relation to the closure of that section of the eastbound lane, Transport for NSW said this week that "traffic control and alternating stop/slow" will be in place near Berambing for motorists travelling in both directions and moderate delays are expected.
It said a reduced speed limit would be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
In good news for Lithgow's routes to Sydney, a section of the Blue Mountains train line that had been damaged by a landslip is due to open to passengers once again.
