Lithgow Mercury

Changed traffic conditions at Mount Tomah and Kurrajong Heights on Bells Line

Updated July 29 2022 - 3:08am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bells Line of Road. Photo: FILE

Lithgow residents travelling to Sydney on Bells Line of Road will face more disruption from this Monday - though it won't be as a result of the recent severe rain in the Blue Mountains.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.