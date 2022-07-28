Three people taken to hospital after car carrying six hits tree

THREE people have been transported to hospital, one in a serious condition, after a car hit a tree near Ilford late Thursday night.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at around 11pm, following a triple-0 call saying a car had hit a tree on Ilford Hall Road, about 200 metres from the Castlereagh Highway.
Advertisement
One patient, a woman in her 20s, suffered multiple fractures and suspected chest injuries in the crash.
She was treated at the scene and then taken to Westmead Hospital via road ambulance in a serious but stable condition.
Two other people were transported via road ambulance to Bathurst Health Service in a stable condition.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.