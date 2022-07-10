As residents hit the streets on their way to work and for school drop-off on their Monday morning, traffic flow remains moderate throughout the Lithgow CBD.

According to Live Traffic there is medium flow throughout Main Street with congestion at the Caroline Avenue intersection as cars turn off the Great Western Highway.



Cooerwull Road behind the Seven Valleys Information Centre is reporting busy traffic flow.

There is moderate traffic flow throughout Main Street with high volumes at the Lithgow Street intersection and the top end of Main Street adjacent to Gas Works Lane.

Methven Street overlapping with Martini Parade has some common congestion due to school drop-off, between the Small Arms Factory museum and Rifle Parade.



Over on the Great Western Highway at South Bowenfels, Magpie Hollow Road heading towards Lake Lyell is experiencing busy traffic flow.

