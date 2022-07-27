A SECTION of one of the lanes on Bells Line of Road near Mount Tomah will be closed until further notice in the latest problem to befall one of Lithgow's two direct routes to Sydney.
Transport for NSW said on Wednesday afternoon (July 27) that a section of the eastbound lane near Berambing will be closed to allow for "geotechnical investigations related to recent severe weather".
That recent severe weather also closed part of the Blue Mountains train line near Blackheath, which is due to reopen in the coming days, and flooded the bridge at North Richmond on Bells Line.
Transport for NSW says "traffic control and alternating stop/slow" will be in place near Berambing for motorists travelling in both directions and moderate delays are expected.
It says a reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
The latest problems on Bells Line follow the road being out of action last year because of landslides.
