Energy Australia's borehole development application approved by Lithgow City Council

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated July 27 2022 - 5:07am, first published 5:00am
Members of the Concerned Local Citizens group Ray Smith, Rob White and Graeme Marsland. Photo: Ciara Biastow

Members of the Concerned Local Citizens group (CLC) say the fight against a pumped hydro facility in the Lithgow area has just begun.

