A 26 per cent rise in rates or a drop in council services?
Lithgow LGA residents will soon have the opportunity to choose which they prefer, as council attempt to claw their way back from a 30-year financial deficit.
Advertisement
Lithgow City Council moved a motion at their general meeting on Monday, July 25 to embark on an extensive consultation process regarding the area's financial future.
The council budget has returned a deficit for the last three decades, a figure councillor Cassandra Coleman mentioned during the meeting that was later confirmed by Lithgow Mayor, Maree Statham.
"I was chatting to a former councillor who told me that it [deficit] was close to nearly 30 years," Cr Coleman said at the meeting.
"So, the task is left to the current council to ensure financial sustainability."
Residents will be given the opportunity to state their preference between the two options of increased rates or service reduction, following an independent review of the financial position of the Council that revealed a shortfall of $6 million in annual revenue.
Council would apply for a Special Rate Variation above the peg rate set by IPART.
If IPART grant council the rate increase, the extra funding council receives would go towards asset renewal and maintenance.
Of the funding, $1.25 million is also proposed for building capacity within the organisation and facilitating economic resilience in the local government area.
"There's nothing pleasant about asking residents to put their hands in their pockets for an extra $3 a week on an average residential block," councillor Deanna Goodsell said.
"But, there's also nothing pleasant about running an organisation where the expenditure outweighs the income with significant infrastructure backlogs on a deficit year after year.
"Our councillors maintained a decade of deficits which isn't sustainable into the future."
Read more: Jenolan Caves postpones planned reopening
During her speech at the meeting, councillor Coleman encouraged the people of the area to attend the meetings and have their say.
"Tell us what it is that you want, tell us what you're prepared to go without because at the end of the day, it's the residents that we have to listen to, but we also have to ensure that this council is financially liable well into the future," she said.
Council's general manager, Craig Butler also encouraged members of the community to cease their chance to shape the future of the city.
"Council is committed to both meeting the needs of our community and ensuring a successful future for the city," he said.
Advertisement
Crystal Theatre, Portland - Saturday, 13 August from 1pm
Union Theatre, Lithgow - Saturday 20 August from 1pm
Wallerawang Community & Sports Club - Saturday, 27 August from 1pm
Capertee Memorial Hall - Saturday, 3 September from 10am
Hartley Old School Hall - Saturday, 17 September from 10am
Advertisement
Rydal Showground Hall - Saturday, 24 September from 10am.
Hampton Halfway Hotel - Wednesday 17 August
Cullen Bullen Hall - Wednesday 24 August
Glen Davis Community Hall - Wednesday 31 August
Cranbrook School, Wolgan - Wednesday 14 September
Monkey Creek Café, Dargan - Wednesday, 21 September
Advertisement
Mumma Snow's Café, Tarana - Wednesday, 28 September.
People can phone 6354 9988 to make an appointment to meet council staff who will answer questions.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.