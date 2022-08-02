Lithgow residents told to 'lock it or lose it' as warmer months approach

Residents of the Lithgow area are being advised to 'lock it' or 'lose it' as the warmer months approach.
"It's basically a campaign to make people aware if they don't lock their stuff away and keep an eye on it, they may end up losing stuff and may become a victim of crime, " Acting Inspector Darryl Goodwin said.
"We're just trying to raise awareness of that."
According to Sergant Goodwin, the campaign hasn't resulted from an influx of crimes of this nature locally.
"We just want to get on the front foot with this, [especially] leading now into the spring-summer months," He said.
"Theft is most often avoidable and we need the community's help to remove the opportunity for people looking to do the wrong thing."
Sergeant Goodwin advised the following tips for residents to help prevent loss of their property through theft:
