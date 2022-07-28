Kristen Howarth's energy is present the moment she smiles at you.
She radiates warmth and empowerment the moment you are in her orbit.
Holistic health, working with energy and empowering others is Kristen's passion.
"My ongoing passion is helping people and getting them to live their best life," she said.
Kristen works in Kinesiology, a scientific study and therapy of movements of the body.
"When we're unbalanced, and we're in a place of being stuck or overwhelmed, or life sucks, things lock up," she said.
"It's about getting you vibrating and balanced so that those things don't keep you down, you can bounce back. And it works on a physical, emotional and spiritual level."
Kristen's 'Woman Unleashed' program supports women who are ready to find their strengths and confidence.
"I think women don't look after themselves enough, we have so many hats. There's so many branches to our tree," she said.
"We tend to be the nurturers but we don't actually nurture ourselves. It's like we don't stand in our power, but that's important. We get depleted then life becomes a chore."
Kristen admits she struggles with aspects of her own life and that there will always be one aspect of it that seems to be in dark.
"Obviously life, you have what we call the heroic journey where everything's going really well and then all of a sudden, you snowball," she said.
"It's a process in our therapy where you sort of fall into that abyss and you're in that darkness. It might only be one aspect of your life, it's not necessarily gonna be your whole your whole life."
Despite struggles in different aspects of lives, Kristen said there are always things you can do to claim some of your time and energy back.
"There are so many small things that you can do. It's not about sitting in meditation for eight hours a day, but being able to incorporate even 10 minutes of your day," she said.
"I teach people about doing the shower ritual. So while you're in there, actually being mindful, coming back to that space and using that time to ground or wash off the day.
"If you have a shower at the end of the day, it's really empowering just to visually feel that everyone's stuff that you've collected during the day is washing down the drain.
"Just little things like that. It does return that energy."
