Lithgow students attend indigenous production at Sydney Opera House

By Greer Ashworth and Lithgow High School Students
Updated July 28 2022 - 1:15am, first published 1:00am
Students from Schools in the Lithgow District outside the Opera House. Photo: Supplied

On Wednesday, July 20, students from Lithgow High School, Lithgow Public School, Cooerwull Public School, Wallerawang Primary School and Portland Central School attended Bangarra Dance Theatre's production of Sandsong: Stories from the Great Sandy Desert at the Sydney Opera House.

