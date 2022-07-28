On Wednesday, July 20, students from Lithgow High School, Lithgow Public School, Cooerwull Public School, Wallerawang Primary School and Portland Central School attended Bangarra Dance Theatre's production of Sandsong: Stories from the Great Sandy Desert at the Sydney Opera House.
From the scenic Bennelong Point, students had the perfect vantage to see the Harbour Bridge, Luna Park and to meet Benny the long-nosed fur seal.
For many students, this was their first time in Sydney, let alone the Opera House.
The performance was powerful and students were mesmerised by the dance and soundscapes created by Bangarra, Australia's premier Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander performing arts company.
Charlotte Dunn, senior dance student at LHS was captivated by the combination of traditional movement with contemporary dance.
"I was so inspired by the performance. The dancers were incredible and each performer added a unique layer to the story. I loved it," she said.
Ollyvar Baker, senior Aboriginal Education and Wiradjuri student was blown away by just how powerful the performance was.
"I've never seen anything like it. I wasn't sure what to expect but from the first moment I was rapt. This experience will stay with me forever," he said.
All students who attended were a credit to their schools and their community.
Without the generosity of Energy Australia (Mt Piper), Quota Lithgow and Woolworths, Lithgow this excursion would not have been the success it was.
All schools involved would like to offer their most sincere thanks for their help in providing our students with this amazing experience.
