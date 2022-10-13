Lithgow Mercury
In Her Shoes: Kellie Evans

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
October 13 2022
Kellie Evans. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Kellie Evans is a woman of many talents and a savvy businessperson. When her family made a tree change to Portland after an impromptu stop from Bathurst, a world of opportunities opened up.

