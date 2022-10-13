Mathew Boyd-Skinner has come a long way since he stepped onto a stage at St Pats Primary School as a boy.
The former Lithgow resident is now directing his first musical in Sydney, 'Joseph and the amazing technicolour dreamcoat.'
Mr Boyd-Skinner was born and raised in Lithgow, a community that nurtured his love for musicals. Mr Boyd-Skinner became well known for his various roles in the Lithgow Musical Society throughout the years.
"A friend of mine told me about them [musicals], and I started doing shows at the end of primary school. Then it went on from there," My Boyd-Skinner said.
"My actual first show in Lithgow was a Christmas Spectacular in the December of that year."
After almost a decade on Lithgow's musical scene, Mr Boyd-Skinner made the move to Sydney.
"I actually moved the day after the last show. I was emotional. At the last night when I walked out of that hall, I was pretty upset because I was like, 'there's so much history here,'"
The move to Sydney would be life-changing for Mr Boyd-Skinner, unfortunately it wasn't all positive.
"My first musical in Sydney was gypsy. I ended up being diagnosed with Crohn's disease," he said.
"That kept me off the stage for about six years. I've had since I've been down here, 20 plus operations."
As Mr Boyd-Skinner navigated his physical health challenges, it also took a toll on his mental health.
"I was in a very dark spot at the time, because all I wanted to do was be my normal self when I couldn't be my normal self," he said.
The most recent operation was a success and Mr Boyd-Skinner has seen the return of his quality of life.
"Now I have a permanent ileostomy. That has completely changed my life for the better," he said.
Mr Boyd-Skinner's return to the stage has been a long time coming, not only due to health, but the pandemic as well.
"The pandemic put Joseph on hold for 12 months. We auditioned for some more people again, earlier this year," he said.
"We have a cast of 17. I've really liked working with a small cast. I believe it's probably been the best journey."
Mr Boyd-Skinner reflects fondly on the town he grew up in, and often visits his family.
"The thing I've always taken away from Lithgow is how nice the community feel is, you walk down the streets and someone says hello,"
"I think it's the real community spirit is what I've taken from this guy the most. That is probably what I miss about Lithgow."
Mr Boyd-Skinner would like to thank his supportive local parents, Garry and Lynn Boyd-Skinner.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.