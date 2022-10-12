Jeff is a local resident living with younger onset dementia. On a weekly basis, he attends the Lithgow Library on to use the only Tovertafel in the Central West.
The word Tovertafel translates to 'magic table.' It is a new technology from the Netherlands that involves the use of sensory lighting to project activities and games onto a table. Participants use forms of movement to interact with the Tovertafel.
In 2017, Jeff was diagnosed with a type of dementia known as PCA - Posterior Cortical Atrophy. PCA affects spatial vision, gross motor skills and speech in the earlier stages, then memory at a later stage.
According to Jeff, quality of life has improved for him due to social interactions and the positive emotions the games promote.
"it's really good to feel a part of the race. A lot of people, when you go to the doctor and get told you've got this will give up and hide. Having a place like this where you can go and be with people it can help," Jeff said.
"People think it's the end of the world, but it's not."
According to Library Coordinator, Sharon Lewis, the difference in Jeff's interactions after use of the tovertafel are noticeable.
"Jeffery comes in each week and I've noticed we have some really good conversations after he has been interacting with the tovertafel. He'll tell me all about his week and what he did for Breakfast." Ms Lewis said.
"It's such a wonderful resource for people living with dementia or motor skills issues. A true gift is to watch someone 'wake up' and fully interact while using it," Support worker, Martine Thompson said.
Dr Nikki-Anne Wilson of the Neuroscience Research Australia (NeuRA) said there is evidence to suggest use of the tovertafel improves the quality of life of people living with dementia, particularly those in residential care.
"One of the really great things about it is that it can be used in a group setting as well as an individual setting. And that can really enhance social engagement and getting people around the one table to sort do these simple games and interact with each other. It can be really helpful for people living with dementia," she said.
"There's some evidence to suggest that use of the tovertafel improves mood. Anything that can improve quality of life is a really important step, because that's going to make the lived experience better for anyone living with dementia."
Doctor Wilson said the Lithgow Community is on the forefront of using the technology to improve the lives of people living with dementia.
"Thank you very much to the Lithgow community for providing such an awesome opportunity for people with dementia. It really is something very special that you're doing there." she said.
The tovertafel is available for available for anybody in community to use for free.
