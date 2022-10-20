Lithgow Mercury
National recognition for Ilford student poet

Andrew Fisher
By Andrew Fisher
Updated October 20 2022 - 9:55pm, first published 9:30pm
A proud Ilford Public School captain Sam Benjamin with his NAIDOC Week medal.

Sam Benjamin, School Captain of Ilford Public School, has received national recognition for a piece of literature he entered in a NAIDOC Week writing competition for students (K-12).

