National recognition for Ilford student poet

Sam Benjamin, School Captain of Ilford Public School, has received national recognition for a piece of literature he entered in a NAIDOC Week writing competition for students (K-12).
"We're all very proud of Sam and his achievement," Ilford Public School principal Gemma Suttor said.
Sam this week received a medal for his work, a poem titled "Respect Culture"
"The aim of the initiative, run by Koori Kids, was to provide greater understanding on the importance of friendship and cultural diversity," Ms Suttor said.
A panel of judges chose Sam's poem as one of 25 winners from to NSW to receive a Medal of Excellence.
Ms Suttor, who presented Sam with his medal at the school's weekly assembly, said his photograph receiving the medal will be included in Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's NAIDOC Week Final Report.
The ceremony starts
the cleansing begins.
The smoke spreads through the land
as stomping feet ring.
The fire lights
the hunting starts.
Stories be told
to warm their hearts.
The wind clears the sky
as plants begin to grow.
The rocks smash together
and sparks start to glow.
The stream rushes by
while fish swim about.
The spears get thrown
to catch them a trout.
The goanna lays flat
as still as the sky.
The dust doesn't faze him
until the sunset drifts by.
Living in dream time
sharing stories to their young.
The sky brightens their world
from their ancestors among.
Samuel Benjamin / Yr 6 / Ilford P.S
A resident of Cowra in central west NSW I have an interest in news and community events that range from court and sport to village shows and community meeting. As regional editor I enjoy helping to collect and relay news for communities covered in print and online by the Cowra Guardian, Canowindra News, Boorowa News, Grenfell Record, Cootamundra Herald, Parkes Champion Post, Forbes Advocate and Young Witness. Email andrew.fisher@austcommunitymedia.com.au
