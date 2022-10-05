Rebecca Doble is a woman with an amount of strength that would be astounding to most people.
Her friendly smile is one that deftly conceals the amount of pain she has endured in her young life.
Rebecca is a hard working disability support worker, part-time administration assistant, student and dedicated single mother.
Her pursuit for a career in the Disability industry was unplanned. After High School, Rebecca was inspired by the loss of a friend to study the field of community services.
"I fell into it. When I finished school, I chose to do my cert four in community services and I had to do work placement with Lithgow Information Neighbourhood Centre and after that I got a job there," Rebecca said.
"I wouldn't change it. I found my passion by accident."
It hasn't been an easy road for Rebecca, in 2015 she became pregnant with twins. Unfortunately, one of her beloved boys didn't survive.
"I dealt with the loss by going to therapy and continuing on as normally as I possibly could in that situation. It is a loss that can never heal," she said.
In 2020, Rebecca was dealt another devastating loss when her father, Kevin passed away after a battle with blood cancer.
Despite the tragedy, Rebecca and her mother, Carolyn turned their loss into something that would ultimately help others in a similar situation to theirs.
"With Dad's passing we turned that coping into raising money for the Leukemia foundation. We raised $6535," Rebecca said.
The amount we raised was enough to fund three months of laboratory costs for a research product to discover better treatments for blood cancer.
As an essential worker, the COVID19 pandemic had an immense effect on the way Rebecca worked with her clients in a group home setting.
"It changed a lot in terms of how we delivered care to the clients. We needed to wear masks of course and take precautions to keep them and ourselves safe," she said.
Rebecca has a zest for life that can't be overshadowed by life's hardships.
She is a person with every reason not to smile, but does so anyway.
No matter what life throws at her, Rebecca continues on and works hard. She is a woman who can hold her own and nobody can stand in her way.
"Don't let other people stand in the way of your goals, you can do whatever you want, no matter what the pursuit may be," she said.
