Lithgow Mercury
Our People

In Her Shoes: Rebecca Doble turned tragedy to charity

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated October 6 2022 - 4:49am, first published October 5 2022 - 9:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebecca Doble is a woman of immeasurable strength. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Rebecca Doble is a woman with an amount of strength that would be astounding to most people.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.