Fishing at Lake Wallace is now possible for anglers of all abilities, following the official opening of the accessible pontoon on Tuesday, October 4.
The pontoon is the only one of its kind in NSW inland waters, and has provided the opportunity for people like local paralympian Ben Houlison to enjoy a relaxing afternoon with family.
"It's gives me the opportunity to bring the kids out fishing or just access the water myself. It's great," Mr Houlison said.
"I'd like to thank everyone involved that made it happen. There was a lot of hard work done for everyone involved. I'd like to thank them for the opportunity to give me a chance to catch fish."
The pontoon was officially opened by Deputy Premier of NSW, Paul Toole.
According to Mr Toole, the pontoon was made possible by the joint effort of government and the community.
"It was not only the state government, but a number of different organisations from across the community contributed," Mr Toole said.
"This is about making sure that it's [Fishing] is accessible for everybody. Not only people with disabilities, but people who are aged, people with mobility issues as well. It's also good for kids to be able to go out and stand on the edge of the platform and be able to go fishing."
The Wallerawang Central Acclimatisation Society branch contributed $10,000 to the pontoon from funds raised on previous 'Gone Fishing' day events.
Mr Houlision is looking forward to attending the upcoming 'Gone Fishing event and utilising the new pontoon.
"As long as I've got the weekend off, I will absolutely be coming. Especially after seeing the big fish they just released. I'd love to catch them."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.