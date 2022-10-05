Lithgow Mercury
Accessible Pontoon at Lake Wallace officially opened for fishing

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated October 5 2022 - 4:45am, first published 12:31am
Ben Houlison, Ray Tang, Deputy Premier for NSW, Paul Toole and sponsors for the 'Gone fishing event' gathered for the official opening of the accessible pontoon at Lake Wallace. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Fishing at Lake Wallace is now possible for anglers of all abilities, following the official opening of the accessible pontoon on Tuesday, October 4.

