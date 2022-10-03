Lithgow Mercury
How your next call to Portland SES could be responded to much faster

Reidun Berntsen
Reidun Berntsen
Updated October 3 2022 - 2:11am, first published 12:28am
SES unit members Kenneth McDonagh and Kim Phillips. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Members of the Portland SES unit are training for flood capability, in a bid to reduce response times to future flooding emergencies in the region.

