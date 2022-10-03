How your next call to Portland SES could be responded to much faster

Members of the Portland SES unit are training for flood capability, in a bid to reduce response times to future flooding emergencies in the region.
According to member, Kim Phillips, the Portland Unit has to wait for an hour to respond to flooding events as the Bathurst unit needs to attend.
This is due to Bathurst having the trained members to get in the water.
"The main goal this year is to get the capability for the Portland unit. So we don't have to wait on Bathurst to come across," Ms Phillips said.
Over the long weekend, SES units from around the state undertook flood boat training at Lake Lyell, with more training set for October 15 and 16.
Member of the unit, Kenneth McDonagh described how it feels to be a rescuer in a flooding situation.
"It does feel a bit scarier when you first look at it. But when you think you know what to do, you just bring your training and stuff, technology, then you should be be right," Mr McDonagh said.
Ms Phillips said helping those in her community is what drives her to be a crew member of the SES.
"You've got to have that heart to want to help your community. I do it just to see the smile on people's faces," SES member, Kim Phillips said.
The aid the Portland unit provides to villages in the region has been a significant factor in the need for flood training to be completed.
"We want a flood rescue capability out of the Portland unit is because we help Glenn Davis. We go and food drops down there, medical drops and helping if the ambulance need to get across to the swollen rivers down there," Ms Phillips said.
According to Lithgow City Council, the region has four natural disaster declarations that are active, following ongoing rain events that have seen over 1500 millimetres over the past 12 months.
