LINC and Lithgow Cares host a family fun day in Portland

Members of the community made the most of the sun by gathering for a 'family fun day' in Portland on Wednesday September, 28.
There was plenty on offer to keep the children entertained, including activities and a jumping castle.
There was a Police car, Fire truck and SES truck for children to take a look in.
The Lions club cooked a delicious sausage sizzle that was free of charge and made for a lovely lunch.
There were plenty of stalls to roam around and speak with the organisations running them. Some of the stalls included, Girl Guides, Lithgow Information and Neighbourhood Centre, Headspace and more.
Other than the jumping Castle, one of the highlights of the day included a turtle from the petting zoo section.
All in all it was a successful day that kept local families entertained.
