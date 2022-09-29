'Signature Framing' in Portland began as a hobby and became an unrealised dream come true for Cheryl Millmore.
"I was actually helping out a local artist doing framing, and he kept saying to me, You should do this. I really enjoy it because I like all the wood work type of thing," Ms Millmore said.
There is something for everybody in Signature Framing. It is a hub full of art supplies, Australian made giftware, local artwork, photography and more.
"I started keeping some giftware lines because people were just after something different. I'm trying to source Australian made Australian owned giftware," Ms Millmore said.
"So I have people that came in locally, not necessarily just for framing but wanting to buy a gift here or there. I also have schools at Christmas that support me well and come in and get some packs and stuff made for presentations."
Ms Millmore said one of the most interesting aspects of her business are the different items people request to have framed and the logistics required to complete it.
"When someone brings in something really unusual and you say, 'Okay, how am I going to frame this?' , I doubt that any one framer could turn around and say, 'Oh, yes, I've done that before,' Ms Millmore said.
"Because when someone brings you in a whip, or an axe, or a dress, you sort of go 'okay'. I actually have two peers and they're my go to people. We work through it together. And so I always bounce ideas off them."
In the framing business, There are special requests Ms Millmore encounters and handles with the respect and delicacy required.
"I love the war medals, they mean something to me as well. When people bring them in, and ask 'what you can do with this?' I say, Leave it with me, I appreciate them. And I love making them look beautiful," Ms Millmore said.
With so much to on offer in her store, Ms Millmore is spoilt for choice of a favourite product. Despite this, her favourite product is something that seems so simple, but artists and writers alike appreciate.
"I love the paper and the different papers and the handmade cotton papers. You can feel the luxury in paper just by looking at it. There's some gorgeous papers that we can get. I really like that," Ms Millmore said.
"I also love paint. I love when I start talking about paint pours and stuff, get excited, because it's such a fun, really expressive type of art."
