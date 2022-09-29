Lithgow Mercury
Our Business

Signature Framing in Portland is a hub for art and giftware

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
September 29 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cheryl Millmore. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

'Signature Framing' in Portland began as a hobby and became an unrealised dream come true for Cheryl Millmore.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.