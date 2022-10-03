21 years on from the first splash of paint hitting buildings, Portland's WallNuts are keeping the legacy of the man that started it all alive.
The WallNuts are a team of traditional signwriters. They are renowned for painting historic advertisements, but also run a shop to take commissions for anybody who wishes to have a sign for their home or business.
Ron Bidwell OAM and Signwriter moved to the township of Portland in 1996, where he discovered untapped potential in what was known as 'ghost signs.'
'Ghost signs' refer to old painted advertisements on buildings that had faded into a distant past.
Mr Bidwells background and passion for early 20th century advertising drove him to planning four days of painting the now famous 'signs of yesteryear' in October, 2001.
The 'Signs of yesteryear' have become a popular tourist attraction for the small town in the Central West of New South Wales, three hours away from Sydney.
Every year in October, Visitors migrate to Portland to see which walls will be transformed into living history. The place is alive with the WallNuts making Portland extra picturesque, one brush stroke at a time.
Mr Bidwell passed away in 2018, but his fellow WallNuts ensure the legacy of their mentor continues to live on.
"I've known him since about 1972, and his legacy was to teach those who were interested in wanting to be part of the trade. Because getting apprenticeships in the sign industry has been very difficult for many, many years," WallNut, BJ Graham said.
In the years since Mr Bidwells passing, The WallNuts have worked incredibly hard to transform the old Co-op building into a workshop where they can continue his dream of keeping the sign industry alive in the digital world.
"He passed away with the dream that maybe there'd be a building in Portland, that would be able to show the history and, and the necessity to keep the sign industry alive," Mr Graham said.
"That's why we're here in the co-op, we've got a very generous local that has allowed us to use the building for what we're trying to achieve."
Reflecting on the past is the way the WallNuts are choosing to move forward. Mr Bidwell's memory is a driving force for the way in which they will mentor others who wish to give signwriting a try.
"I think there is there's not too many signwriters in this country that hasn't been part of or haven't don't know of Ron Bidwell. He was an important part of what used to be the sign craftsmans Association, He was a founding member," Mr Graham said.
"He was always generous with his time and his capability to be able to, like myself, take someone under his wing, and teach them. That's what we want to do, Patrick and I want to be able to bring somebody in."
