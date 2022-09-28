Lithgow Mercury
Our Future

Lithgow Community Private Hospital Board meet with Deputy Premier Paul Toole over future of facility

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated September 28 2022 - 5:14am, first published 5:00am
Deputy Premier, Paul Toole is in negotiations with the Lithgow Community Private Board. Pictures by Reidun Berntsen.

The Board of Lithgow Community Private Hospital have confirmed they are currently in negotiation with State Government Ministers over the future of the facility.

Local News

