The Board of Lithgow Community Private Hospital have confirmed they are currently in negotiation with State Government Ministers over the future of the facility.
Board Member, Neville Castle said that he and fellow members met with Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole on Tuesday September 27,
"The bottom line is that the board met with Paul Toole, and some of the board members are meeting via zoom with Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor's chief of staff later today," Mr Castle said.
'We're working through the issues, we haven't got things finalised yet. But we're still in negotiations with Nepean Blue Mountains and hopefully with the assistance of the Minister and Paul Toole, we can come to a resolution, but nothing has been finalised at this point."
According to Mr Castle, the board is unsure of when the negotiations will be finalised, but he said hopefully within the next week.
The negotiations were brought to the attention of the public at at the Council meeting held on September 26, where Mayor of Lithgow, Maree Statham confirmed that Council had received an update of Lithgow Community Private Hospital, but it was embargoed.
During the meeting, Deputy Mayor, Cassandra Coleman brought to attention that a late report had been received by Council.
"I understand there was a late report regarding this issue, perhaps whoever provided that report could give us a verbal report here for the public?" Ms Coleman said to Mayor Statham.
Ms Statham advised Ms Coleman that the report was embargoed at this stage.
"Lithgow Council is at the forefront at the moment, with some news that at this stage hasn't been announced and I think the board at the private hospital should be the first to announce the matter," Ms Statham said.
Michael McGrath, Director of People and Services confirmed that negotiations were happening, but didn't state the parties involved.
"I understand that negotiations are proceeding and that is it a very amicable process at the moment," Mr McGrath said.
The motion regarding the Private hospital recommended that council move the report update and publicly confirm and continue to advocate to the NSW Government its position on the matter.
As the council were unable to share the update to the public at this stage, the motion was adjourned to the next ordinary council meeting in order to allow the details to come to light.
Council have been active in advocating for the future of the Private Hospital and its services since it announced its plan to cease operations earlier in September, 2022.
"I have contacted the NSW Government at both the political and the bureaucratic levels to ensure that there is no doubt about the importance of a solution being found to this setback for Lithgow. I also requested that there be early engagement with the specialists and LCP staff to give comfort that solutions are being worked toward," Ms Statham said at the time.
"It is Council's belief that any solution should put the medical specialists, staff, and the well-being of the Lithgow community first and foremost".
The Lithgow Mercury has reached out to Mr Toole for comment.
