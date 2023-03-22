Lithgow Mercury
In Her Shoes: Karla Priestley broke barriers to be able to help others

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated March 24 2023 - 10:34am, first published March 22 2023 - 11:30am
Karla Priestley. Picture supplied.

Karla Priestley has overcome many challenges to forge a career as an Aboriginal drug and alcohol case manager and counselor for Lives Lived Well at Dianella Cottage.

