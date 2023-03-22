Karla Priestley has overcome many challenges to forge a career as an Aboriginal drug and alcohol case manager and counselor for Lives Lived Well at Dianella Cottage.
"I love my job. I'm really passionate about it," Ms Priestley said.
Ms Priestley's lived experience was a driving factor in her decision to pursue her chosen career.
It was also Ms Priestley's empathy that created a desire to help others who were experiencing similar circumstances.
"Visually, I see so many people struggling. When you share that experience with people who are going through the same thing, It gives a real sense of connection," Ms Priestley said.
"It also gives them the sense that they're not alone."
According to Ms Priestley, she has spent the better part of two decades navigating personal struggles to be where she is today.
"It's taken me 23 years to get to the position where I'm able to be in a space to support somebody else going through adversities and challenges that they face," Ms Priestley said.
"That's a lot of a lot of years to do a lot of work on myself, and do a lot of healing in that space to be able to to healthily be there for somebody who needs support."
Ms Priestley said that one of the biggest challenges in her career is the lack of mental health care services in the region.
"It's diabolical at the moment and mental health under the pump. And unfortunately, our clients missing out due to that," Ms Priestley said.
Ms Priestley reflected on the challenges the area have endured in recent years, highlighting the affects the bushfires had on indigenous australians.
"The past few years have been an absolute roller coaster. We have the bushfires, and you still felt the whole ripple effects throughout the community," Ms Priestley said.
"The the devastation of the land was absolutely traumatizing. Especially for our First Nations people."
Ms Priestley said she loves being a woman in the Lithgow area due to a sense of sisterhood.
"Every woman that I've come across has been really unique and genuine," Ms Priestley said.
"We all just seem to have each other's backs."
Ms Priestley said it can be challenging for women in the Lithgow area when it comes to social activities, and there is a need for a better variety of options in the region.
"There's going to be challenges everywhere a woman lives. I think when it comes to social interactions, it would be great to have something that was probably not so much club and pub orientated," Ms Priestley said.
"I mean it's fantastic that we've got the woman's shed open now and they're doing some amazing stuff. But I just think we need something more socially appropriate. It would be great."
According to Ms Priestley, another challenge women face in Lithgow is a lack of access to further educational opportunities.
"I think the learning capacity here in Lithgow is pretty minimal. It would be great to say some more courses going on that would encourage women to step into their power and help them with their journeys," Ms Priestley said.
"I just think that we're lacking something here in that space. There's not enough support, or there's not enough educational options options. It's either online or out of town. And that's a struggle."
Ms Priestley's advice to women of the area is to not let anything stop them from achieving their dreams.
"Anything's attainable. I feel like I'm a really good example in that space where I just didn't give up, no matter how many barriers I was faced," Ms Priestley said.
"Just keep chasing your dreams. Don't let anything stop you."
