The Saint: The dice are rolled, now what?

Updated March 23 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 9:59am
Daylight saving ends on Sunday week and with it reduced opportunities for balmy evening picnics with live music even in our parks. Sad times indeed.

YES you fine folk of Bathurst electorate, there really is an election contest around here and Saturday's your last chance to make a bid.

