Brad De Losa has returned from the Stihl Timbersports Australia trophy a runner up after a tight competition.
De Losa said the heat in Glendale, Adelaide made for an enduring competition.
After coming third to qualify for finals and winning multiple races, De Losa suffered a narrow loss in the finals.
"I got beaten by a hit, so it was disappointing to have done all the hard work. I grabbed the lead, and then come from behind victory," De Losa said.
"I had one chip hanging that sort of eroded, which cost me everything. It just didn't quite happen for me on that day, unfortunately."
De Losa said the hardest bit to swallow was the disappointment of losing by a small margin after having the lead.
"I suppose when you've won before, you never satisfied unless you win again," De Losa said.
"But, it was good. I was I was happy with the performance, it's just disappointing to lose the year by that small margin."
De Losa said the woodchopping at the Royal Easter Show will be the next major competition for him.
"It's a little bit different format. The easter show it's just one discipline at a time rather than the rather four disciplines that we do in that in that trophy race," De Losa said.
After the show, De Losa will be training for the Australian championships in September.
