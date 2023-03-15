Lithgow Mercury
Greyhound Racing NSW announces $3 million Lithgow upgrade

Updated March 16 2023 - 11:59am, first published 10:15am
Upgrade gets Lithgow back on track for weekly greyhound racing

Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW) Chief Executive Officer Mr Rob Macaulay today announced a $3 million upgrade at the Lithgow track that will see the venue host weekly TAB racing when completed.

