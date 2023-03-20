Lithgow Mercury
Our Future

ANZ to close its branches in Lithgow and Mudgee; customer accounts to be transferred

By Newsroom
Updated March 21 2023 - 10:25am, first published March 20 2023 - 3:49pm
Mudgee's ANZ Branch will close in 2023.

ANZ has reconfirmed it is pulling out of Lithgow with the Main Street branch and ATM to close close from Wednesday, 19 April.

Local News

