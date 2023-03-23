Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council

What Council will be talking about at the March meeting

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated March 24 2023 - 8:28am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillors engaging in an ordinary meeting. Picture a screenshot from Lithgow City Council youtube page.

The March ordinary meeting for Lithgow City Council is coming up, and there a few items on the agenda that will be the centre of debate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.