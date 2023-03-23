The March ordinary meeting for Lithgow City Council is coming up, and there a few items on the agenda that will be the centre of debate.
The Lithgow Mercury have compiled the most important issues that council will be talking about on Monday night.
In the January ordinary meeting, the Council resolved to provide an update on the status of negotiations taking place around Lithgow Community Private (LCP) every two months.
An update is set to be provided at the March meeting, as the council continue to advocate for the retention of services offered by LCP.
The agenda states that LCP have requested a small amount of financial assistance from the NSW Government to restore some of the financial losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Since this matter was last reported to Council the LCP Board has provided the following comment - Discussions between LCP and the local health district on a long-term sustainable arrangement are progressing," The agenda reads.
The agenda also states that LCP were partially successful with a grant submission to the state government funding of $66,000 for the replacement of our lung function machine.
"LCP is grateful for Council support of this proposal and, LCP is continuing to push for the remainder of the proposal to be funded for the replenishment of capital consumed during the Covid period," the agenda says.
At the meeting Council will vote on the recommendation that the report on Lithgow Community Private be received.
Lithgow Council will be discussing a report that provides the results of a slope risk assessment (SRA) on Wolgan Road, which remains closed due to the affects of upslope and downslope subsidence.
"Due to the magnitude of the loss of life risk present today and going forward, the Wolgan Road adjacent to the Wolgan Gap must remain closed to all traffic," The agenda says.
The comprehensive report also includes a timeline of events that contributed to the closure for reference.
According to the report, repair work to the road would cost a significant $60 million, which is stated to be much more than the value of the road.
"Such a project would be incredibly risky for workers. Additionally, there would be substantial recurrent resourcing requirements needed to maintain stability," The agenda states.
"These works would not guarantee ongoing stability and so the risk of further failures of the road would remain."
"The findings of this report establish that every effort should be directed to identifying, designing and constructing an alternate alignment and replacement road.
Council will be voting on the Recommendation: THAT Council:
