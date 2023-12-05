Lithgow Mercury
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Old Portland Hospital and Coleman House site deterioration upsets locals

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated December 5 2023 - 11:47am, first published 11:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Left- Mayor Maree Statham. File picture. Right- The overgrown state of the former Portland Hospital grounds. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
Left- Mayor Maree Statham. File picture. Right- The overgrown state of the former Portland Hospital grounds. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

The state of the former Portland Hospital and Coleman House has been called 'a disgrace' by locals as a post by a resident on social media highlighted its desperate need for maintenance.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.