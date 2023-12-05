The state of the former Portland Hospital and Coleman House has been called 'a disgrace' by locals as a post by a resident on social media highlighted its desperate need for maintenance.
The photos on the post showed the interior of the buildings have been attacked by vandals, still have old medical equipment in them and discarded syringes left out in the open.
Upset locals expressed their sadness at the state of the facility that held memories for themselves and loved ones.
"My grandmother worked so hard for that hospital auxiliary. She would be devastated to see it today," A local said on the post.
According to the residents, it is the owner's responsibility to remedy the state of the old facilities.
"The owners should be held accountable for the state it's been left in. I'm sure if it was anyone's house the council would be onto you quick smart. What a disgrace," A resident wrote.
One local commented that the buildings could have been used for housing but have been damaged beyond repair by vandals.
"Absolute disgrace. And here we are in a housing crisis," They said.
"That building could potentially have been transformed into accommodation for those in need No chance of that happening now thanks to the vandalism."
Another local commented on their sadness of seeing the premises fall into disrepair.
"What a disgrace. Heartbreaking to say the least. It was the loveliest hospital with incredible staff and you could eat your meal off the floor, it was so clean," They said.
According to Mayor of Lithgow Maree Statham, Lithgow City Council has written letters to the owners requesting work be done on the sites as the buildings remain in disrepair and the yards unkempt.
"The old Portland Hospital, I'm embarrassed is a disgrace," Cr Statham said.
"They've owners been given letters for some time, I would like to see them act on those letters before they receive a penalty infringement notice."
