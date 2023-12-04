Despite being in the grip of an El Nino weather pattern that's drying out land throughout the region- Lithgow recorded only a slightly lower amount of rainfall than this time last year during La Nina.
According to the Bureau Of Meteorology, Lithgow saw total of 132.6 millimetres throughout November, only slightly less than the 139.8 millimetres recorded for the month in 2022.
The 25th saw the region record 2/3 of its average November rainfall, with a total of 34 millimetres. This was significantly less than the highest recorded for November 2022, which was 73 millimetres on the 14th.
It was a hotter November than 2022, with the highest temperature recorded being 30.1 degrees on the the 12th, compared to 25.2 degrees on the 27th last year.
The coldest day was recorded on November 1st, with the day starting at 2.1 degrees before reaching a high of 21.9 degrees. In November 2022 the coldest day started at a freezing 0.5 degrees on the 17th, before reaching a high of 16 degrees.
December is shaping up to be a dry hot start to Summer, with the highest temperature being 24.8 degrees on the 1st, with the same date last year only reaching 16.2 degrees.
The forecast over the coming days will see the region reach temperatures in the mid-thirties with high levels on the UV (Ultra Violet) index and moderate to high fire danger ratings.
