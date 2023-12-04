Tuesday, December 5- A minimum of 10 degrees, with a maximum of 30 degrees. There is a 0 per cent chance of rain. Sun protection recommended from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, UV Index predicted to reach 11 [Extreme]. According to the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website, a moderate fire danger level is forecasted. The RFS advise residents to plan and prepare.

Wednesday, December 6- A minimum of 15 degrees, with maximum of 31 degrees. There is a 20 per cent chance of rain. Sun protection recommended from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, UV Index predicted to reach 12 [Extreme]. According to the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website, a high fire danger level is forecasted. The RFS advise residents to be prepared to act.



Thursday, December 7- A minimum of 13 degrees, with maximum of 33 degrees. There is a 40 per cent chance of rain. Sun protection recommended from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, UV Index predicted to reach 12 [Extreme]. According to the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website, a moderate fire danger level is forecasted. The RFS advise residents to plan and prepare.

