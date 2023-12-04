Lithgow Mercury
Monday, 4 December 2023
Lithgow records high rainfall in November 2023, despite El Nino

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated December 4 2023 - 11:22am, first published 11:20am
Moody skies in Portland after a storm on Wednesday, November 29. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
Despite being in the grip of an El Nino weather pattern that's drying out land throughout the region- Lithgow recorded only a slightly lower amount of rainfall than this time last year during La Nina.

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

