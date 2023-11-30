'We'll keep expanding:' The future looks bigger for Wallerawang bakery

Luke and Jenny Curran are continuing their family's almost three decade legacy through the opening of the new Wallerawang Bakery building.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The couple took over the reigns of the business in 2007 from Mr Curran's Grandparents who opened the bakery in 1996, and they have been growing it ever since.
"We moved back in 2007. And that's when we opened Bevy's in Lithgow, so we expanded that way," Ms Curran said.
"I think it was 2010 we got the second shop next door, and I think it was 2016. I think that's when we moved into the Wollemi [Bakery in Lithgow]."
The Bakery opened for trade in the new building on November 21, five years after the Curran's decided a bigger space was needed for customers to eat in.
"We did need a lot more space, the demand for eat in started to get bigger, so we decided we needed to expanded," Ms Curran said.
READ MORE:
The new premises is a significantly larger space with a shed design and timber feature walls, giving a country bakery feel.
According to the Currans, the bakery has been incredibly busy and they are getting used to navigating around the store.
"Even though it's pretty well, the same layout as what we had next door. We're still walking around scratching our heads, but we're getting the hang of it," Mr Curran said.
"We're starting to hit our stride. We'll be doing our thing then you look up and they're lined up out the door, and then you catch up- Out the door again. It's been incredibly busy," Ms Curran said.
Wallerawang Bakery has a large range of delicious treats, but Mr Curran said there are a few that are their most popular.
"Vanilla slice in the cakes, and people love cheese and bacon and curry pies," He said.
The Curran's plans for the future involve continuing to expand the business and its offerings.
"We'll keep expanding. Luke wants to in the new year or a bit later do some late nights as well," Ms Curran said.
"We'll just do burger and chip packs first and see how that goes and work up from there. We're trying not to do too much at the start and just ease into it," Mr Curran said.
The Currans expressed their gratitude to those involved in the construction and operation of the new site.
"We do need to acknowledge Luke at Good Earth. He has done so much and has been so good to us, he's been here every day organising things and liaising with everyone. He has just been absolutely amazing," Ms Curran said.
"Thanks to all the builders and everyone who showed up," Mr Curran said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.