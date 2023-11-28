Lithgow Mercury
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Business

Lush Hair and Beauty Portland win People's Choice award at EnergyAustralia Black Rose Excellence in Business gala

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
November 28 2023 - 4:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The team at Lush Hair and Beauty. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
The team at Lush Hair and Beauty. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

It started as a humble salon opened by a hairdresser with a dream in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Lush Hair and Beauty has grown into a business loved by locals and deserving of accolades.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help