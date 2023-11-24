Long-running local business Old Dennis Seafood is under new management, and the team want to retain the nostalgia of the business with some new twists.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
According to Manager Lisa Walsh, the food recipes that locals have loved over the years have been retained.
"The food is exactly the same, it's just fresher and we're adding more salads and other things," Ms Walsh said.
READ MORE:
"Dennis taught us how he was running everything so we're running along his line. We've changed a couple of little things, but not a lot when it comes to the food."
The popular business was voted 'The best hot chips in town' by Lithgow Mercury readers in 2021 and Ms Walsh hopes the legacy can continue.
"I feel a lot of pride because we're family run as well. My daughter also works here and we're trying to keep the legacy of Old Dennis being run by family," Ms Walsh said.
"It will keep it nice, warm and inviting."
The staff dedicate their time to preparing most of their ingredients in store, with Fish cocktails and Scallops taking a significant amount of time to complete.
"The Scallops are made every morning. we slice, peel and all that fun stuff. It takes us about an hour and a half to get it done," Ms Walsh said.
"We're doing up to 40 a day, and they are huge scallops. The Fish comes in but we have to cut them into cocktails."
Ms Walsh said she wants the locals to feel the nostalgia of the Australian Fish and Chip shop during summer in years gone by, as well as creating new memories for the next generation.
"I'm hoping to keep the memories of the old fashioned chip shop alive and get back to the old paper wrap, not boxes," She said.
"We get quite a lot who want the paper wrap and I'm from the old school. I'd like to go back to wrapping fish and chips up in paper."
The nostalgia is also present in the foods flavour, according to Ms Walsh.
"We use lard as our oil from gold leaf, we don't use tin oils," She said.
"I think we're the only ones around that use it, It's one thing that gives our food better flavour."
Ms Walsh said the cost of living has meant things have had a slight increase in price, but she has ensured the impact on customers has remained minimal.
"Prices have adjusted a little because we do make things in house, and I have staff and costs to cover but it's only risen $1-$1.50 max," She said.
A lot of the things locals have loved about Old Dennis in the past have remained the same, but Ms Walsh said there are exciting things coming to make the eperience more convenient for locals.
"There will be online ordering and delivery coming, there will also be a bigger range of soft drinks," She said.
"It's very exciting for the future of such a long running local business to remain family operated and offer more for its customers."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.