The Saint: Double standards in brain trauma

HOW disturbing it is see the calls for family support at Christmas increasing year after year. With the state of the economy the increased stresses of the so called festive season will for many people be far from festive. This year the situation is reflected in the record number of support organisations organising appeals. Among them is the true survivor, the local motorcycling fraternity who have been doing their bit for a record 27 years with their Ulysses toy run. That's a record of community spirit hard to beat. This year's run from Portland to the State Mine Muesum is Saturday December 9 and donations of new toys (a Covid requirement), food or cash will flow through to Vinnies or the Salvos for Christmas distribution. If you're among the lucky ones who can afford it then do your bit. Dop off points are listed on the notice board at the Valley Plaza or give Darryll a call on 0428140555.

