Australia's biggest Silly Solly Store is set to open tomorrow, and the Lithgow Mercury is offering its readers a sneak peek at the store.
The Australian owned discount store chain offers goods for $5 and under and the Lithgow store with have the largest range available.
According to owner Lisa Toohey-Bott, the staff have been working hard to get the store ready to open to the community on Friday, November 24 from 8:30am.
"It's a mad sprint to the end, but for us we're super excited," Ms Toohey-Bott said.
"When we opened our store in Cowra, everyone loved it and took it on board. We are hoping the same for the Lithgow."
Ms Toohey-Bott said being the owner and operator means that she is able to tend to the retail needs of the region as well as offering local employment opportunities.
"We watch what the local community buy and we can tailor what we buy for community," She said.
"We're employing people from the local community and we're very excited to be able to offer those opportunities."
Mayor of Lithgow, Maree Statham will officially open the store by cutting a ribbon at 12:30pm.
"I'm honoured to have been asked to open Silly Sollys, who have taken a chance on investing in Lithgow," Cr Statham said.
According to Ms Toohey-Bott there will be more stock arriving over the coming weeks, which includes frozen food items.
"There will be more surprises every week leading up to Christmas. That includes our frozen range, which will launch next week," Ms Toohey-Bott said.
"We certainly hope that Lithgow have the time of their life coming here."
