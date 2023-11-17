What happens when members of ACDC, Midnight Oil, The Masters Apprentices and other Australian legends collaborate with Lithgow's most talented musicians? An evening of magic for the region, that's what.
The Lithgow Lowdown is an all age event that is set to take the community by storm at Club Lithgow on November 25 from 1PM to 6PM.
According to Co-organiser Sam Williams, the evening is set to be a big one, which has resulted from a federally funded mentoring program involving Colin Burgess (original drummer from ACDC), his brother Danny Burgess (the duo are the Masters Apprentices) and Charlie McMahon (didgeridoo for Midnight Oil and vocalist for Gondwanaland.)
"Those three individuals are taking on three groups of different lithgow musicians to perform some of those respective artists most popular pieces or at least pieces that they had a hand in bringing to life," Mr Williams said.
"For Charlie, that's the devils in the dust record, for Colin that's the jailbreak EP, and for Danny and Colin it's Masters apprentices stuff they do."
The mentors will be performing alongside their students during the evening- which is exciting for both the local musicians and community, according to Mr Williams.
"People that are attending should expect a full scale music event that probably hasn't been seen here for a little while," Mr Williams said.
"What you've got is four bands, the fourth band being made up of 25, revolving Lithgow musicians."
Mr Williams said the event is about giving back to the community by showcasing the high calibre of local talent and fundraising for Mingaan Tribal Council's cool burning ranger project.
"It [the event] is about bringing the community together and showcasing the awesome artists we have here," Mr Williams said.
"Maybe they can go toe to toe with national legends and bringing things into the community in terms of entertainment, but also there's a nice tribal council Bushrangers program that the ticket sales will support."
it's about giving some entertainment infrastructure back to the communities."
Mr Williams said he believes the community will rally around the artists and the event as Lithgow's people are extremely supportive of their own.
"There's bound to be an amazing community spirit, there is really united feel around the Lithgow Lowdown," Mr Williams said.
"We're predicting the people that will be there in support of the local artists who are performing."
