Lithgow Mercury
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Arts

Lithgow Lowdown brings members of ACDC, Midnight Oil and the Masters Apprentices to perform with local musicans at Club Lithgow

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated November 17 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 3:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlie McMahon with Hollowpoint. Picture supplied.
Charlie McMahon with Hollowpoint. Picture supplied.

What happens when members of ACDC, Midnight Oil, The Masters Apprentices and other Australian legends collaborate with Lithgow's most talented musicians? An evening of magic for the region, that's what.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.