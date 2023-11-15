Lithgow Mercury
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Business

Black Gold Motel reflect on their win at 2023 Business NSW award night

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
November 16 2023 - 10:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
General Manager of Black Gold Motel, Brad Cluff. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
General Manager of Black Gold Motel, Brad Cluff. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

After almost three decades of building their family-run business Black Gold Motel in Wallerawang, the Cluffs and their hard-working staff received recognition at the prestigious Business NSW awards.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.