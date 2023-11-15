Lithgow among towns receiving weekend deliveries for Christmas

Regional residents could get their Christmas deliveries earlier than planned after Australia Post announced temporary weekend deliveries to meet the online shopping rush.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Starting Saturday November 18, 2023, Australia Post will make weekend deliveries to some regional cities and towns and all metro capital cities.
Australia Post executive GM Gary Starr said the organisation had been preparing by recruiting thousands of new staff.
"We delivered 52 million parcels last December and we're expecting another huge peak season ahead, driven by the increasing popularity of cyber sales events."
"As the sales events ramp up and online shopping surges in the lead up to Christmas, our temporary Saturday and Sunday service is just another way we are supporting our customers at the busiest time of the year," Mr Starr said.
Read more:
Weekend deliveries will remain in place until Christmas, depending on volumes.
To give items the best chance of arriving on time, parcels should be sent by Monday December 18 for most destinations within Australia, or if sending via Express Post, by Thursday December 21.
People sending to or from Western Australia and Northern Territory should allow a few extra days.
Here are some of the regional areas that can expect a weekend delivery:
New South Wales
Victoria
Queensland
ACT
TAS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.