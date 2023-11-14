Lithgow Mercury
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Arts

Blue Mountains artist Pennie Steel takes you on a journey through exhibition at Gang Gang Gallery Lithgow

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated November 14 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist Pennie Steel with one of her works at the Gang Gang Gallery. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
Artist Pennie Steel with one of her works at the Gang Gang Gallery. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Imagine a place that seems comfortable and familiar, but it doesn't exist - Katoomba artist Pennie Steel has brought such cities and towns to life at her exhibition at the Gang Gang gallery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.