Brad De Losa reflects on Stihl Timbersports World Team Championship win for Australian Chopperoos

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated November 9 2023 - 10:19am, first published 10:14am
Brad De Losa giving it his all during the World Championships. Picture supplied.
Local woodchopping legend Brad De Losa reflected on the moment he and his teammates won the Stihl Timbersports Team World Championship trophy as a challenging triumph.

