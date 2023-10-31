Lithgow Mercury
Signwriting industry faces uncertain future due to lack of interest from young people

Reidun Berntsen
Reidun Berntsen
November 1 2023 - 9:20am
Bj Graham working on a commission at the WallNuts building. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
Hand painted signs are embedded in Australian culture. For decades they have been spotted in towns and cities around the nation, but could they be lost to time?

