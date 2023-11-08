It has almost a year since a major landslip destroyed Wolgan Valley's only access road and forced her business to temporarily close- But Kristie Kearney is ready to welcome explorers on her Eco Tours again.
Ms Kearney opened Wolgan Valley Eco Tours in 2016 and offered various treks, including a Glow Worm Tunnel hike up until last year, when the valley became isolated.
According to Ms Kearney, things will look different for the business as when it reopens at the end of the month due to park closures and access to the valley.
"We know that we can't open up all of the tours. So we thought we may as well give it a crack and start just with our bird watching tour into the valley on Saturdays and Sundays," Ms Kearney said.
"There's no better time than now to to start it back up."
Ms Kearney said she is feeling optimistic about reopening the business, especially as the warmer months draw in tourism to the Lithgow region.
" We thought another good reason to reopen around that period is to take advantage of the increase in tourism traffic and to be able to offer something," Ms Kearney said.
"It's exciting. It's something that's positive out of what is not a ideal situation."
Ms Kearney said the last 12 months have been a challenge and finding ways to adapt to an extremely difficult situation have been her priority for reopening.
"We've been metaphorically trying to navigate what we can and can't do. But we're fortunate in that we live down in Wolgan Valley," Ms Kearney said.
"It's provided that opportunity to allow us to be able to operate, albeit limited."
The tours offer the opportunity for the public to be able to access the Valley for the first time in almost a year, as the business provides transport from the Seven Valleys information centre in Lithgow.
"Because access is not available to the general public, what we're doing now is incorporating vehicle and walking tours. So we collect we now include all the return vehicle transfers," Ms Kearney said.
A combination of Lithgow, Wallerawang, Lidsdale and Portland, is inclusive within the tour.
"The guests don't have to worry about trying to figure out how to get into the valley, how to navigate down the donkey steps, they don't have to worry about any of that."
Ms Kearney said the business will be able to offer their whole range of tours once the National Parks have been reopened.
" We really want to be able to share a special part of the world with people," Ms Kearney said.
"If this is one step to eventually seeing wolgan Valley reopened then, I think it's definitely worth taking."
