LJ Hooker and local radio stations are calling on the community to help make a difference to struggling local families this festive season by donating to its Children's Christmas Appeal.
According to LJ Hooker Lithgow Principal Jamie Giokaris, the concept of the charity arose from the desire to help those in need throughout the region.
"There are no doubts, there are plenty of families doing it tough out there," Mr Giokaris said.
READ MORE:
"We wanted to do something for the local community."
The Children's Christmas Appeal is based around donations of a boy's or girl's gift wrapped and dropped off at under the tree at the LJ Hooker office in Main Street.
According to Mr Giokaris, the appeal has been going well so far and he hopes it will become an annual tradition.
"There are already about 50 presents under the tree," Mr Giokaris said.
"We have the desire to create an annual Children's Christmas Appeal that has a certain end destination and a measurable impact each year."
Mr Giokaris said the donations will distributed to local families by St Vincent De Paul, who are able to shift their focus on food this year due to the appeal.
"This will allow easy and efficient distribution by a reputable and respected charity," Mr Giokaris said.
"It will also offer convenience for donors for the drop off of gifts and a potential nomination of local families in need."
The community are able to nominate local families in need by filling out a form and placing it in a box, which is located on the desk at the LJ Hooker office or the front counter at Lithgow Vinnies.
"Anonymous suggestions can be dropped into a confidential box with the name of the family, address for delivery and age of children," Mr Giokaris said.
Mr Giokaris said he is hoping to have as much of the local community to rally around the appeal as possible.
"Even if you buy just one extra thing with your shopping, it will make a difference," Mr Giokaris said.
"We would also like to encourage workplaces and social clubs to get involved."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.