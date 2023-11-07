Lithgow Mercury
LJ Hooker Lithgow Christmas Appeal hopes to help struggling families

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated November 8 2023 - 10:12am, first published 10:10am
The team at Lj Hooker are calling on the community to assist in making a difference to locals who are struggling this Christmas. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
LJ Hooker and local radio stations are calling on the community to help make a difference to struggling local families this festive season by donating to its Children's Christmas Appeal.

