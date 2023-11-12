'This is fantastic': Lithgow City Council to receive extra road repair funding

Reparation of damaged roads in the region is a step closer with Lithgow City Council set to receive over $2 million in extra funding from the NSW government.
Under the NSW Regional Emergency road repair fund, the council is eligible to receive an extra $2,346,322- which is determined by the kilometres of damaged roads in the region.
General Manager of Lithgow City Council Craig Butler said the Council have been making a case for the state of the roads to be addressed after seven natural disaster declarations in the last year.
"Everybody acknowledges that our roads need significant repair, " Mr Butler said.
"This is good because it's allocated on a per kilometre basis. So there's a formula. And then we just need to complete a schedule. And return that to the government."
According to Mr Butler, there is a timeframe in which the works can be undertaken but the Council are ready to start things as soon as possible.
"It's a multi year's program by which we can do it. And because we've got a really large program this year, we'll have to see how much of that we can do this year," Mr Butler said.
"It's most likely we have to flick between doing our programmed works and then this windfall of an additional $2.3 million."
Mr Butler said the Council understands the urgency of the repairs, which have been delayed to a change in the processes of infrastructure funding.
"There was a time where we were able to just do the works and then recover the money. Today, we have to define precisely what the work is and get that approved, and then get the money and then do the work," Mr Butler said.
"There has been a delay in a lot of our major projects and disaster recovery, but we're certainly doing the best we can."
Lithgow City Council is responsible for maintaining over 900 kilometres of road within the region. According to Mr Butler it is the equivalent of a 10 hour drive.
"If you leave here and drive to the Gold Coast, that's the length of roads that we maintain," Mr Butler said.
Mr Butler said the announcement of the extra funding was breaking news to the Council and they are in the process of determining how to implement it.
"We'll provide more information later, once we look at how we can use that money and when we can use it, compared to an existing program," Mr Butler said.
