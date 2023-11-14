Lithgow Mercury
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Lithgow family calls on community to support McHappy day after journey with ill baby girl

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
November 15 2023 - 8:33am
Ingrid Moores with baby Pernilla and the Moores family around Pernilla's first birthday. Pictures supplied.
A local family are calling on the community to make a donation at McDonald's on McHappy day after their 72 day stay at Ronald McDonald House with their unwell baby girl.

