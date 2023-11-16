The Saint: The Gap's future? Who knows?

THE Royal Hotel at South Bowenfels, the once much loved Donnybrook, is set to reopen after finding a buyer after being passed in at auction months ago. Reports are the new look 19th century landmark will include a motel facility. The pub oddly enough remained closed after being sold for what insiders described as silly money a couple of years back. But while one Royal establishment has new life another Royal departs. The Royal at Wang closed it bars last week, now with only an accommodation role. According to social media that Royal is owned by the same firm that owns the Seven Valleys in Lithgow that also closed suddenly a couple of weeks back.

